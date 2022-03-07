Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) West Bengal's Covid-19 scenario continued to improve on Monday with no death due to the infection from anywhere in the state, the state health department said.

On Sunday Bengal had reported two deaths due to the infection.

The toll remained at 21,180, it said.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 50 new cases of the contagion pushing the tally to 20,15,912, the bulletin said.

Around 116 recoveries have been reported in the state since Sunday taking the total number of people recovering from the disease in Bengal to 19,93,145, it said.

The recovery rate, however, remained at 98.87 per cent.

The number of active cases now is 1587, out of which 1,450 are in isolation homes, three in safe homes and 134 in hospitals, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours 14,134 samples have been tested in Bengal. Till Monday, at least 24,366,526 clinical samples have been examined in the state since the outbreak of the infection in March 2020.

