New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Relating the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs on cruise case with the recent raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said that the condition of the Central agencies in the country is well-known and alleged that no data is available on the ED's website about the raids in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Soren said, "ED is investigating in National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scam that took place in Khunti and Chitra in Jharkhand. I don't know if the agency visited these locations ever. They (ED) have entered through MGNREGA but want to go somewhere else. It seems they have some other intention."

"We very well know the condition of central agencies in the country right now. I am co-relating the NCB case of Aryan Khan in Mumbai to the action by ED in Jharkhand. Even after 20-25 days, no data is available on the ED website about the raids in Jharkhand," Soren said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Chief Minister met the Congress president in New Delhi and held a discussion over the current political situation in the state and Rajya Sabha polls.

He later on Sunday said one candidate of the JMM-Congress alliance will be fielded for the Upper House, stating that there is "no difference" between the two parties.

The two Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant from Jharkhand after the retirement of BJP leaders Mahesh Poddar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant due to the retirement of members from 15 states will be held on June 10. The members are retiring on different dates between June 21 and August 1. Eleven seats are due to fall vacant from Uttar Pradesh this year, while six members each will retire from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Five Rajya Sabha MPs will retire from Bihar while four each will depart from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Apart from these, seats will fall vacant when three members each from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, two each from Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, and Jharkhand, and one from Uttarakhand retire.

Meanwhile asked about the candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, Soren denied to speak on this saying there is some time to announce this.

"I won't speak on whether the candidate for Rajya Sabha elections from Jharkhand will be of the Congress or of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), still there's some time. Discussions are going on regarding it and after that, it will be announced," he added. (ANI)

