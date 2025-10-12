New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that no decision has been made for an alliance with Congress for the upcoming bypoll for the Telangana Legislative Assembly from Jubilee Hills constituency.

In an interview with ANI, Owaisi said, "No decision has been made yet on (an alliance with the Congress) for the Jubilee Hills bye-elections.

The Jubilee Hills bye-election will take place on November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav for the ensuing bypoll. The Jubilee Hills seat went vacant following the demise of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath.

"The Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the candidature of Naveen Yadav as Congress party candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana from 61 - Jubilee Hills Constituency," Congress said in a statement.

Discussing his relationship with Congress in the State, Owaisi said that he has a "good relationship" with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

"Yes, I have a good relationship with Revanth Reddy. I've said this before, and I'm saying it again," he said.

Owaisi lauded CM Reddy for the Hyderabad Old City Metro and said, "The metro line wasn't built in a part of my constituency; we were supporting the TRS in the elections...The Chief Minister met and asked how much will be the cost, I told him Rs 2000 crore...After 3-4 days, he issued a GO and said he would inaugurate the metro line."

When asked about his relationship with the BJP, Owaisi stated that he has "no connection" with the party, but has met with Union Ministers regarding work related to his constituency.

He said, "I have no connection with the BJP... Before Operation Sindoor, I issued a statement asking why you didn't invite me to the all-party meeting. The Home Minister called me and asked me to come. I met with Giriraj Singh about the Malegaon power looms. Giriraj Singh spoke with us for an hour. He's a minister, shouldn't I go to him for work related to textiles? ...I'm politically opposed to you, but I want to get work done, and you're in the government."

"The people have elected me; I have to work. We won't compromise on ideology. We are not compromising with the BJP, nor will we compromise with anyone else," the AIMIM chief added. (ANI)

