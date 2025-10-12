New Delhi, October 12: As the festive season approaches, banks across India are set to remain closed on several important days in October 2025. The third and fourth weeks of the month will witness multiple Diwali 2025 bank holidays, as well as closures on Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj, and Govardhan Puja. Diwali, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, falls on October 20, 2025, while Dhanteras is observed on October 18, Bhai Dooj on October 23, and Govardhan Puja on October 22.

Banking services will be affected in many cities, and customers are advised to plan transactions in advance. Branch-based services will be unavailable on these dates, while ATMs and online services will continue to function. The Diwali 2025 bank holiday is expected to be one of the busiest closures, as millions of people across India celebrate the festival of lights with family and friends. Bank Holidays in October 2025: From Gandhi Jayanti to Durga Puja and Diwali, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 15 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

On Dhanteras, October 18, 2025, banks in Guwahati will remain closed to observe the festival of wealth, according to RBI. The main Diwali 2025 bank holiday on October 20 will see closures in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Govardhan Puja 2025 banks closed on October 22 include Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur. On Bhai Dooj, October 23, bank closures will be observed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla. Additional bank holidays in some cities later in October include Ahmedabad on October 31, Patna and Ranchi on October 27 and 28, and Kolkata on October 27. Mumbai and Nagpur will also see closures on October 21 and 22, while Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jammu, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar will have other scheduled bank holidays during the third and fourth weeks of October 2025.

In addition to festival-related closures, banks will also remain closed on Sunday, October 19, as well as on the fourth Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26, 2025, affecting branch-based services nationwide.

Customers are encouraged to complete all important banking transactions before these festive bank holidays to avoid inconvenience. The Diwali 2025 bank holiday schedule ensures employees can celebrate safely with family while millions of Indians prepare for the festival season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).