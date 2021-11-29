New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) As many as 557 women officers have been granted Permanent Commission (PC) in the Indian Army following a judgement by the Supreme Court in February last year, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, replying to a question, said there was no delay in granting Permanent Commission to any woman officer.

He said, "557 women officers have been granted Permanent Commission in Indian Army after the Supreme Court judgment dated February 17."

His reply came in response to a question on the number of women army officers who were granted Permanent Commission after the Supreme Court verdict.

To a specific question on the timeframe by which all 72 women officers will be accorded the PC, Bhatt added that "63 eligible women officers have been granted Permanent Commission as on November 25 in compliance of the judgement of the Supreme Court."

The Supreme Court in February last year had ordered the government to ensure that women officers are given a permanent commission (PC) in the Army.

