Ludhiana, November 29: In another horrifying case of sexual assault, a 57-year-old landlord was arrested on Sunday for attempting to rape a 3-year-old daughter of his tenant at Mohalla Guru Nanak Nagar.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, the parents of the girl works at a factory and when they returned home from work on Saturday, they found their daughter crying in pain. When asked about it, the girl told her parents about the ordeal she has suffered. The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital by her parents and the police were informed about the incident. Delhi Horror: Step-Father Allegedly Rapes Minor Girl in Malviya Nagar.

Upon learning that the police are looking for him, the accused fled. As per the police, acting on a tip-off, the accused was arrested while he was trying to leave the city. A case had been lodged against the accused under Sections 376, 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

