India News | No Fuel Shortage in Telangana, Says Civil Supplies Department

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 27 (ANI): The Civil Supplies Department in Telangana on Monday assured the public that there is absolutely no shortage of petrol and diesel in the state.

In a statement, the department strongly urged citizens not to fall prey to online rumours and fake news circulating on social media regarding impending fuel scarcities.

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Under the direction of the Commissioner of Civil Supplies, M. Stephen Raveendra, the department is working closely with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure uninterrupted distribution.

According to the latest official report, upto 4 PM, the state's daily supply stands robust at 7,443 KL of petrol and 11,081 KL of diesel with a total of 18,524 KL supplied.

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To maintain order and ensure fair distribution, the department appeals to all citizens to act responsibly and avoid panic. The public is strongly cautioned against the illegal stockpiling, which poses a safety hazard.

Furthermore, citizens are requested to maintain patience, cooperate with petrol bunk staff and local police to prevent traffic disruptions, and rely exclusively on verified information released by the Government of Telangana.

The Department is actively monitoring the situation on the ground across all districts. Any attempts to create artificial scarcity, hoard fuel, or spread panic will be dealt with strictly under the law, it said.

For any complaints, issues, or to report unauthorised hoarding, citizens are requested to contact the Civil Supplies Helpline at 1967.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the government has ensured "100% supply" of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG, while urging citizens to avoid panic buying amid the evolving West Asia situation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)