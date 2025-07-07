By Shalini Bhardwaj

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): A government-appointed expert committee in Karnataka has found no evidence linking COVID-19 infection or vaccination to the recent rise in sudden cardiac deaths in the state.

Also Read | Dating App Scam Busted in Borivali: 22 Arrested After Mumbai Police Bust Gang Duping People With Inflated Hotel Bills, Know the Modus Operandi.

In its official report, the panel concluded that the increase in such deaths appears to be multifactorial, with no single cause. It emphasized the need for greater public awareness about rising cardiovascular risks, especially among young adults.

"There is no single cause behind the observed rise in sudden cardiac deaths. Rather, it appears to be a multifactorial issue with behavioural, genetic, and environmental risks," the report stated. "While in the immediate post-COVID phase, there is an increase in the incidence of sudden cardiovascular events due to a pro-inflammatory state, this cannot be assumed to be true in the long term (>1 year). It has been three years since the end of the pandemic."

Also Read | Influencer Manish Kashyap Joins Jan Suraaj Party in Presence of Prashant Kishor After Quitting BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (See Pics and Video).

The report added that the investigation by this expert committee, constituted by the Government of Karnataka, highlights a growing public health challenge posed by the rise in sudden cardiovascular events, especially among young adults.

The committee noted that conventional risk factors like hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and smoking were present in a majority of cases. However, "a significant minority of patients presented with none of these, suggesting the possible involvement of novel or under-recognised mechanisms."

An observational study conducted at Jayadeva Hospital supported the committee's findings. "The observational study conducted at Jayadeva Hospital did not find any association between premature cardiovascular disease and a prior history of Covid-19 infection or Covid vaccination," the report stated.

It further cited global research, stating that no causal link has been established between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden cardiac events.

On the contrary, the report said, "COVID-19 vaccination has been shown to be protective against cardiac events in the long term."

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, former ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said that there is no link between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden deaths. "There is no link between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden cardiac death in young people. A recent study by ICMR clearly demonstrates this," he said.

He pointed out that many such deaths involve identifiable risk factors, saying, "We are hearing more about such deaths in people between 18 and 45. Still, these are associated with identifiable risk factors - over 50% of young individuals who die suddenly are smokers and have a history of binge drinking. Many are diabetics or have high cholesterol levels. Chewing tobacco is also reported in lower and middle strata that causes constriction of arteries, fat deposition and clot formation, which can block coronary arteries and lead to heart attacks."

Another major risk is heavy gymming and the use of unverified substances like steroids, hormones, and herbal supplements for bodybuilding. While going to the gym is good, it's dangerous to start intense workouts while consuming such substances suddenly."

Dr Bhargava also warned against excessive gym workouts combined with unregulated use of steroids, hormones, or herbal supplements. "My advice to youth, especially around 20-25 years of age, is to know your numbers - weight, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Take steps to correct them if they are not in range and avoid harmful habits. It's important to remember - many such deaths may have occurred earlier too, but went unnoticed," he said.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul reiterated the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, saying, "Covid vaccines were tested after systematic laboratory studies, animal toxicity studies and clinical studies, and they fulfil scientific and all regulatory and benchmark criteria."

Referring to the ICMR study conducted across 47 hospital sites and published in 2023, Dr Paul said, "More than 700 young individuals who suffered sudden deaths were included... What emerged was that the Covid vaccine was actually protective against sudden deaths, decreasing its risk... What was responsible for sudden death was - if the individual had a genetic tendency due to a family history of heart ailments, if one had suffered a more severe COVID-19 illness that required hospitalisation, smoking, and those who had consumed excess alcohol."

He added, "Let's not be prey to unfounded notions."

Speaking with ANI, former AIIMS Delhi Director, Dr Randeep Guleria, said, "There are reports of young people dying because of sudden cardiac arrests. There have been studies to look into this cause. If you look at studies from ICMR and AIIMS, they have clearly shown that these young deaths are not related to COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines do have some side effects, and all vaccines/drugs have some side effects, but the link between COVID-19 vaccination and heart attacks is not there. None of the studies have shown that..."

Dr Saumitra Rawat, Chairperson, Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology, GI and HPB Onco-Surgery, and Liver Transplantation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, also emphasised the same.

"ICMR has done studies on the link between COVID-19 and sudden deaths, but there is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 vaccination is linked to sudden cardiac death in young individuals. In fact, ICMR did a large-scale study in 2023, which found that the vaccine actually offered protection against such deaths. Sudden cardiac events in the 18-45 age group are often associated with identifiable risk factors such as a history of severe COVID-19, binge drinking, smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, or sudden intense physical activity, especially when combined with unregulated supplements like steroids or hormones. Chewing tobacco, common in lower-income groups, also increases the risk by narrowing arteries and promoting clot formation," he said.

"My message to the youth is clear: know your health numbers, avoid harmful habits, and make informed choices. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and protective; the real focus should be on addressing lifestyle risks," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)