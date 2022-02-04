New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Third parties and government authorities will have no access to the link between Aadhaar and voter identity cards, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Responding to a written question on whether there is such a possibility and if there are protocols to approve or reject such access, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "No such link will be created."

To a query on the rationale given by the government for using Aadhaar as a "legitimate means to authenticate citizenship" and whether the government has formulated a protocol to authenticate citizenship using Aadhaar, Rijiju said, "Aadhaar is not the proof of citizenship."

Parliament had recently passed a bill to link the Aadhaar database with voter rolls to weed out duplicate entries.

