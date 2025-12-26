Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, reacting to the registration of an FIR against Saurabh Bhardwaj and three AAP leaders for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a political skit on Delhi pollution in Connaught Place, asserted that no one has the right to hurt anyone's religious beliefs.

The BJP spokesperson also emphasised that if the sentiments of millions of people get hurt, the police will take strict action in accordance with the law.

"The law will take its course. Everyone has the right to question the government and raise any issue, but no one has the right to hurt anyone's religious beliefs... If you hurt the sentiments of millions of people, the police and the law will have to do their job. Didn't your own leaders say that when stubble is burnt in Punjab, it causes pollution? Why aren't you sticking to that stand?..." Poonawalla told ANI.

Along with Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya also condemned the alleged act of hurting religious sentiments during a political skit on Delhi pollution, saying that AAP leaders committed a heinous crime by associating pollution with Santa Claus.

"... By associating pollution with Santa Claus, they have committed a heinous crime. Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Atishi did nothing for 11 years and promoted this pollution. They blame their failures on Rekha Gupta's government...I condemn this, " Chandoliya told ANI.

Earlier, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha, and Adil Ahmed Khan for hurting religious sentiments during a political skit on Delhi pollution.

According to the complaint, the AAP leader posted videos on their official social media accounts that featured a political skit about Delhi pollution. In the video, individuals dressed as Santa Claus were allegedly portrayed in a derogatory and mocking manner, as the religious icons were shown "fainting" and "collapsing" after hearing about Delhi's AQI and were used merely as props for political messaging. (ANI)

