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Agency News Agency News India News | No One is Above the Law: Telangana CM Launches 'SPANDANA' Teams, Vows Zero Tolerance for Drug-linked Crimes Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The initiative is designed to provide rapid response and protection, particularly focusing on the intersection of narcotics and crimes against women.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28 (ANI): Sending a clear warning to the state's elite, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday formally launched the SPANDANA Teams (Takshana Rakshana) program at the TG ICCC Auditorium.

The initiative is designed to provide rapid response and protection, particularly focusing on the intersection of narcotics and crimes against women.

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During the launch, the Chief Minister emphasised that his administration would not be deterred by the social or political standing of offenders, promising a "no-mercy" approach to the drug menace.

The Chief Minister addressed the growing concern over drug-induced violence, specifically highlighting the threat posed to women and young girls. He made it clear that "stature" would no longer serve as a shield against prosecution.

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"I do not care how prominent the family is," Reddy asserted. "Whether they belong to a politician or a high-ranking official, the government will not spare them."

He noted that even those in the public eye or the entertainment industry would face the full force of the law if found involved in drug-related atrocities.

The CM pointed to recent police actions as evidence of this commitment, noting that elected representatives have already been arrested in connection with narcotics cases.

"Recently, the police teams arrested elected representatives in connection with drug-related cases. Punishing the criminals who were caught in drug cases, regardless of their stature, even if they are celebrities, will send a strong message to the people," he added.

The new SPANDANA (meaning Response) teams, under the tagline Takshana Rakshana (Immediate Protection), are tasked with creating a visible and swift deterrent against street-level harassment and organised drug distribution.

"Punishing the criminals who were caught in drug cases, regardless of their stature... will send a strong message to the people," said CM Revanth Reddy.

By linking the drug crisis directly to women's safety, the Revanth Reddy administration is positioning SPANDANA as a dual-purpose tool for social reform and law enforcement, signalling that the era of "influence-peddling" in criminal investigations is over. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)