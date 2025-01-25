Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Saturday that no houses would be sanctioned by the Centre if the Congress government in Telangana undertook housing for the poor in the name of 'Indiramma'.

He said that if the photo of PM Narendra Modi is not included on PDS ration cards and housing scheme documents, a plan would be devised for the central government to directly provide housing and ration cards to the poor.

Speaking at an event in Karimnagar, where Corporation Mayor Sunil Rao and others joined the BJP, the Union MoS (Home) said the Modi government is ready to sanction houses to Telangana under the PM Awas Yojana in the upcoming allotment.

However, if the Congress government tries to engage in 'gambling' under the name of the 'Indiramma' scheme (named after former PM Indira Gandhi), the Centre will not sanction even a single house, said Sanjay Kumar.

He said that photos of CM A Revanth Reddy and Indira Gandhi are displayed on the ration cards, even though PDS rice and other items are provided by the Centre.

"If the photo of Narendra Modi ji is not on the ration cards, we will not provide ration to the government. We (the Centre) will plan how to directly provide ration to the poor. We will not do injustice to the poor when it comes to housing," he said.

The Centre will not remain silent if the state government attempts to claim welfare schemes as its own (by naming them after its leaders and featuring photos of Congress leaders)," Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, said.

While the previous BRS government in Telangana took heavy loans amounting to Rs six lakh crore, the Congress government is following the same path, he alleged.

The BRS government did not provide funds to address the 'dump yard' issue in the town, a problem now being handled by the Centre, he added.

Appealing to the public to elect the BJP in the upcoming corporation elections, he assured that the party would ensure 24/7 water supply to all households by securing central funds.

