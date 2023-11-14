Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 14 (ANI): BJP MLA and the party's general secretary in West Bengal, Agnimitra Paul, on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress, saying that law and order are lying in ruins and 'criminals' are running the state.

Paul's remarks came in response to the TMC alleging a BJP hand in the alleged killing of a local leader.

Also Read | Nirbhay Class Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Be Part in All Three Defence Forces’ Arsenal.

The local Trinamool leader was allegedly shot dead at Joynagar in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday morning.

"There is no law and order in West Bengal. (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee is sheltering criminals. The state is being overrun by criminals, who are also running the government. There is no police administration or rule of law here," Paul, a fashion designer-turned-politician, told ANI on Tuesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sodomizing Five-Year-Old in Ballia After Luring Him With Biscuits.

"When similar incidents happen in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, they make a big song and dance about it. But where is the administration here when locals are erupting in protest over public lynching?" the BJP leader added.

The deceased TMC leader was identified as 47-year-old Saifuddin Laskar. He was allegedly shot dead from close range in the Bamungachi area in Joynagar when he was out to offer Namaz.

After the incident, a clash erupted in the area leaving two persons injured.

According to officials, the two injured persons were rushed to a local hospital. However, one of them succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The deceased was identified as Shahabuddin.

Trinamool MP Santanu Sen on Monday alleged that 'hooligans' of the BJP and the CPI(M) ganged up to kill party leader Saifuddin Laskar while he was out to offer his morning prayers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)