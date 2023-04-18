Bhopal, Apr 18 (PTI) A Madhya Pradesh BJP functionary on Tuesday said Indian women should wear decent clothes though no one is questioning their freedom in the country.

"I believe Hindu women and Indian women should wear decent clothes because we are a country of values," Bharatiya Janata Party's MP unit Mahila Morcha chief Maya Narolia told PTI in Indore.

She added that no one is questioning the freedom of women in the country and they should live freely.

"There is no restriction on girls wearing salwar suits or jeans, but there should be some decency," Narolia said.

When asked about senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's recent remarks that girls in “bad dresses look like 'Shurpanakha' of the Ramayana" and criticism by Congress, Narolia alleged Congress likes to twist statements of BJP leaders as the Opposition party is bereft of issues.

Responding to a query, Narolia said she would request the BJP organization that at least one woman candidate from each district in Madhya Pradesh is given the ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

