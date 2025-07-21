New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): In a written reply to a question raised by Sikkim's Rajya Sabha MP Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed that no scheduled commercial flights have been operating from Pakyong Airport since June 2024.

Responding to the query on the operational status of the airport, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, clarified that while Pakyong Airport remains a licensed and operational Visual Flight Rules (VFR) aerodrome under the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the resumption of flight services is contingent upon decisions made by airline operators.

"Indian domestic aviation is deregulated, and airline companies are free to decide on routes and markets based on their commercial and operational viability," the Minister stated.

The Minister further added that no airline has currently submitted a request for flight slots at Pakyong Airport, and there is no pending application with the AAI for restarting scheduled flights from the airport.

Lepcha had raised concerns over the airport being "totally non-operational" since May 2024 due to technical reasons, and sought clarity on the government's plans to restore flight connectivity. In response, the Ministry did not specify any direct intervention or new initiatives, reiterating that decisions rest with the airlines, subject to the existing Route Dispersal Guidelines and DGCA approvals.

Opened in 2018 with much public enthusiasm, Pakyong Airport has witnessed intermittent disruptions in services due to weather limitations and operational challenges. The recent suspension of flights has reignited concerns over its long-term viability and the region's connectivity.

This Monsoon Session will span from July 21 to August 21, encompassing 21 sittings over 32 days. Both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned from August 12 to August 17 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations, and will reconvene on August 18. (ANI).

