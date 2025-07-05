New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday categorically denied any raid or searches in connection with Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama's security or in any case of Khalistani terror financing in McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, the agency said in a statement.

As per the NIA statement, the search on Friday was carried out in the 'US donkey route' human trafficking case, as per details already shared through a press note issued.

"The search had no connection either with Dalai Lama or with any case related to Khalistani terrorists, and reports to the contrary in a section of the media are completely false," the NIA said in an official release.

Further, the local police was duly informed and had accompanied the NIA team during the McLeodganj search, conducted along with a similar search in Delhi.

As contained in yesterday's press release, two more accused were arrested during the said searches in the case of illegal human trafficking via the donkey route, said the NIA.

Meanwhile, celebrations are underway in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, ahead of the 90th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Dalai Lama's birthday is officially observed on July 6. The occasion is being marked with festive spirit and devotion by Tibetan communities and followers across the region.

Ahead of his birthday, the 14th Dalai Lama expressed his appreciation for the celebrations being held in his honour on Saturday, urging people to focus on cultivating compassion and peace of mind.

In a post on X, the Dalai Lama wrote, "On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism."

He humbly referred to himself as "just a simple Buddhist monk" and noted that he doesn't normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, he wished to share some thoughts on the occasion.

"While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place," the Tibetan leader affirmed.

The Dalai Lama reaffirmed his commitment to promoting human values, religious harmony, and the preservation of Tibetan culture and heritage.

The Dalai Lama expressed his gratitude to those celebrating his birthday and using the occasion to cultivate peace of mind and compassion.

"Thank you for using the opportunity of my birthday to cultivate peace of mind and compassion," he said. (ANI)

