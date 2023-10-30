Mirzapur (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that no society can become capable ('samarth') and strong ('shashakt') by ignoring half of the population.

Addressing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' programme organised at Babu Upraudh Inter College ground in Mirzapur on Monday, Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that half of the population should get full respect at any cost. The state government is fulfilling his resolve through various schemes.

On this occasion, the UP chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 660 projects worth Rs 202 crore for the district, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath said, "No society can become capable and strong by ignoring half of the population. This was made clear by Prime Minister Modi, the architect of the new India, in 2014 when he launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

"For the first time after 70 years of independence, it was felt in the country that women are also an important part of India's political agenda."

"Today, more devotees have started coming here during Navratri itself than the number of devotees who used to come here in a year. Keeping this in mind, a grand corridor is being constructed in the Dham of Maa Vindhyavasini, which will not only expand the facilities available to the devotees, but will also create employment opportunities for a large number of youths," he said.

The chief minister further said, "Our Vindhyavasini Dham is the biggest example of empowerment of women. It shows us the totality of life in the form of the triangle of Maa Vindhyavasini, Maa Ashtabhuji and Maa Kali."

He urged the local public representatives to identify the land as soon as possible and send the proposal, after which an Act can be legislated and the foundation stone of a university can be laid here as soon as possible.

Adityanath further said that the government has decided to provide one house each to the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

