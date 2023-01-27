Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27 (ANI): AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday said that he feels that there won't be two leaves symbol in this election as he announced name of the candidate for Erode East by-election at the party office in Chennai.

Shivaprashanth from Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) is to contest in the Erode East by-election, as announced by the party's General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

AMMK is also looking for an alliance for which it is under talks with a few parties, confirmed sources.

While speaking to the press at the AMMK office, TTV Dhinakaran said, "Election Committee comprising 294 members are taking care of the election works. From Sunday we are about to start our election work in full swing."

Dhinakaran also said, "I feel that there won't be two leaves symbol for this by-election as the case is still pending in the Supreme Court."

He also stated that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu and the failure of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in fulfilling their election manifesto would reflect in the Erode East by-election.

"We are contesting this election to make the people realise the real situation in Tamil Nadu for the last 20 months. The ruling government has failed to follow everything it claimed in its election manifesto. Our beloved leader (Jayalalithaa) is not there. Whoever is sitting in the chair, we cannot treat him as a leader. Party Cadres would answer that" Dhinakaran added.

Reacting to DMK ministers' viral video on misbehaviour with cadres, Dhinakaran said, "I appeal to the public of Erode East to be careful with the local ministers. The ministers themselves don't know how they would behave the next minute. People also should be careful and keep their distance."

Recently in a viral video, DMK leader KN Nehru was seen beating a cadre who attempted to speak with Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The video was shot during an event to welcome Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin which was held at Thalaivasal of Salem District. K N Nehru who stood near Stalin, was seen pushing cadres who tried to take selfies or tried to speak with Udhayanidhi Stalin. Later, Nehru was seen allegedly attacking a cadre on his head in the video.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Annamalai condemned this video and tweeted, "Looks like DMK ministers have taken a pledge to beat up people. A minister threw stones a few days back and another minister roughing up people now. All of these are on a daily basis. Request the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to supply us with protective equipment from here on to keep us safer." (ANI)

