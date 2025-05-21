New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) There will be no water supply in parts of the national capital on Thursday due to drain repair work, the Delhi Jal Board has said.

According to a statement it issued Wednesday, Rajghat, Wazirabad, Signature Bridge, LNJP Hospital, World Health Organization, Indraprastha Estate, Bhairon Marg, Delhi Zoo, Greater Kailash, and adjoining areas will have no morning and evening water supply on May 22.

"A shutdown for 24 hours on May 22 will be in force due to the work of raising the 900 mm diameter duplicate main pipeline, which is blocking the flow of drain number 12A near WHO," the official statement said.

Due to the work, the water supply in the duplicate main pipeline will be stopped. The public is advised to make judicious use of water. Water tankers shall be available on demand from DJB, it added.

The Delhi government is carrying out desilting and drain remodelling work near WHO in preparation for monsoon season, as the area is a waterlogging hotspot.

