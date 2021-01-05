Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Responding to the detention of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on their way to Ramateertham Dham yatra, Andhra Pradesh Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said that nobody is above law or allowed to disturb law and order of the state.

BJP and Jana Sena were carrying out Ramateertham Dham yatra to protest against the alleged attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh.

"Nobody should try to disturb the peace and tranquillity. Nobody should disturb law and order. Be it Somu Veerraju (BJP state president) or any other person, has the right to disturb law and order," said Adimulapu Suresh.

On being asked why only BJP leaders were prevented from going to the temple, the Minister said: "There is no discrimination and ours is a democratic country, but there are some rules and regulations imposed, they must be obeyed. You cannot make an issue out of everything."

He further said that the law and order situation is absolutely under control.

Meanwhile, Suresh denied the demands of resignation of state Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, saying that there is no need for his departure.

Last week, BJP Andhra Pradesh state co-in charge Sunil V Deodhar had slammed the state government for series of incidents of alleged attacks on temples and demanded the resignation of Endowments Minister Rao.

"Yet another shocking incident took place in Vijayawada today. A 40-year-old Sita Mata idol was vandalised by anti-Hindu forces. On December 28, a 400-year-old idol was vandalised. Why is Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy not doing anything? Law and order is a state subject. If he is not able to handle this then he should step down," Deodhar had said in a recorded video message.

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest on the temple premises.

On December 31, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang had said that investigation is going on in the incident of desecration of Lord Ram idol at Ramateertham. (ANI)

