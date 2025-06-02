Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): BJP MP Alok Sharma raised the issue of 'love jihad' in Bhopal, targeting Muslim gym trainers. He said that they will give a list of Muslim gym trainers to the police.

Speaking to the media, MP Alok Sharma said, "There are a lot of gyms in Bhopal we are enlisting, in which the trainers are Muslims. Even women should be gym trainers... We will give this list to the police in the coming times... Nobody will be permitted for love jihad now..."

He also noted that 'land jihad' is going on in the state, and the administration will take action on such cases.

"Even land jihad is going on. This will not work. The law will do its work and take action on such matters..." BJP MP said.

MP Alok Sharma's statement came after Bajrang Dal members complained of the presence of Muslim trainers in a gym in Bhopal.

The BJP MP interacted with the media post the 'Bhopal Vileenikaran Diwas' (Bhopal Merger Day) celebrations on Sunday.

According to an X post by the BJP MP, he hoisted the national flag at Jumerati Post Office, which was the main centre of the Bhopal Merger Movement. He remembered the freedom fighters and expressed his views on their important contribution. Mayor Malti Rai and family members of freedom fighters.

Last month, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang raised the issue of 'love jihad' in the state, after the main accused in an alleged rape and blackmailing case in Bhopal was shot in leg by police.

Minister Sarang told ANI, "Those who do such acts should be shot dead in the middle of the road. Acts like love jihad will not be tolerated. If such things are happening by forming gangs, then it is unacceptable. I would say, why should they have shot in the leg? They should have shot him in the chest. Such people have no right to live anywhere. Those who lure girls and commit crimes of conversion of religion then it is unforgivable. They should get shot on the chest and not on the leg."

According to the information, private college girls were allegedly targeted by some former students of their college, who lured them into a friendship trap, sexually assaulted and blackmailed them.

FIRs were registered based on complaints by the victims. The police arrested five accused, including the main accused Farhan, in the matter so far, and different SITs (Special Investigation Teams) have also been constituted to probe the matter. (ANI)

