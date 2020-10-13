Noida (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 105 new COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, pushing the district's case tally to 15,188, official data showed.

The number of active cases came down to 1,557 on Tuesday from 1,579 on Monday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also 125 patients were discharged during the period, as the overall number of recoveries reached 13,571, the seventh highest in the state, according to the data.

The death toll stayed at 60 on Tuesday, with a mortality rate of 0.39 per cent, it stated.

The recovery rate of patients rose slightly to 89.35 per cent from 89.13 per cent the previous day, according to the data.

There were 38,082 active cases across UP on Tuesday, while 3,97,570 patients have recovered across the state and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,466, it showed.

