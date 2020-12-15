Noida (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,266 on Tuesday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 810 from 829 the previous day, while the recovery rate reached 96.30 per cent, according to the data released by the health department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state.

According to officials, 105 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,370, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 86 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 18,382 from 18,918 on Monday while the overall recoveries reached 5,41,579 and the death toll climbed to 8,103 on Tuesday, the data showed.

