Noida (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday recorded 251 new COVID-19 patients in its biggest single-day spike in cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 9,605, official data showed.

The number of active cases jumped to 1,820 from 1,696 on Wednesday, 1,599 on Tuesday, 1,520 on Monday and 1,429 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 125 more patients got discharged during the 24-hour period, as the total number of recoveries in the district reached 7,737, the data showed.

The district has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates – 0.49 per cent -- in the state, it showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate dropped slightly to 80.55 per cent from 81.35 per on Wednesday, as per the statistics.

There were 66,317 active cases across UP on Thursday. So far, 2,21,506 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 4,206, showed the data. PTI KIS

