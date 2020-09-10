Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the Vivo V20 SE smartphone in the Malaysian Market. The smartphone has been teased on the official Vivo Malaysia Facebook account. Vivo V20 series comprises of Vivo V20 & Vivo V20 Pro. The upcoming phone will be the latest addition to the Vivo V20 series. The company has not revealed the launch date of the upcoming Vivo V20 SE yet. According to the reports, Vivo C20 SE will be launched this month. Vivo Y20 & Vivo Y20i Smartphones with 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 11,490.

Vivo V20 SE (Photo Credits: Vivo Malaysia)

A known tipster 'Abhishek Yadav' shared on Twitter that Vivo V20 SE will be launched this month along with Vivo V20. He also shared that the upcoming phone has received NBTC, TKDN, & SDPPI certificates. This hints that Vivo V20 SE will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, likely to pack 8GB of RAM & might run on Android 10 out of the box.

Vivo V20 SE (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Moreover, a phone with model number V2022 was on a Geekbench listing at the beginning of this month. The listing revealed a handset with an octa-core CPU. According to new reports, Vivo V20 SE was also spotted in China Quality Certification listing unveiling 33W fast charging. As of now, it is not sure if Vivo V20 SE will make its way to the Indian market.

