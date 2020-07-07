Noida (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded one more death due to COVID-19 and 115 new patients, pushing the tally of cases in the district to 2,935 so far, an official data showed.

The district's death toll has now reached 29, while the number of active cases rose to 1,121, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Says No Rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi, Terms Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Performance 'Satisfactory'.

Also, 23 patients were discharged during the period, taking the overall number of recoveries to 1,785 in the district, the data showed.

The recovery rate dropped to 60.81 per cent from 62.23 per cent on Monday and 63.61 per cent on Sunday, according to official statistics.

Also Read | Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

The mortality rate in the district stands at 0.98 per cent, it stated.

Among the new COVID-19 patients is a senior doctor and district surveillance officer for COVID-19, according to officials.

His duties have been assigned to Dr Manoj Kushwaha, acting Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri had also tested positive for the infection recently and he is currently undergoing treatment for it, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the second highest active cases of COVID-19 after adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,390) in the state, the data showed.

They are followed by Lucknow (718), Kanpur Nagar (412), Meerut (360), Varanasi (280), Aligarh (253), Bareilly (252), Bulandshahr (217), Jhansi (199), Allahabad (172), Gorakhpur (171), Mathura (170) and Hapur (157), it stated.

From Monday to Tuesday, 1,346 new COVID-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 518 patients got discharged from hospitals and 18 deaths were recorded, it showed.

As of Tuesday, there were 9,514 active COVID-19 cases in UP, while 19,627 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 827 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.

There are 2,59,557 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 4,39,947 patients have been discharged so far and overall 20,160 deaths recorded so far, according to a central government data updated till Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)