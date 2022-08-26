Noida, Aug 26 (PTI) One nautical mile of air space around the twin tower demolition site in Noida will remain briefly unavailable for flights on August 28, the Noida Authority said on Friday.

A nautical mile is equal to approximately 1.8 kilometres.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has given its consent for this, the Noida Authority said as it oversaw preparations for demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers on Sunday.

"In view of the dust generated after the demolition, on the recommendation of the Noida Authority, the Ministry of Aviation has given its consent for the non-availability of one nautical mile of air space for aircraft to fly at the time of demolition," it said in a statement.

