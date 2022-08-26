New Delhi, Aug 26: The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' has turned into the mud after coming to Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that he wants to bring the confidence motion in the assembly to show there is no defection in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that a 'serial killer that murders all governments has come to the city'. He said while addressing the special session of the Delhi assembly. Arvind Kejriwal Wants to Bring Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly, Says 'Want to Show That BJP's Operation Lotus Became Operation Keechad'.

"The BJP has dismantled several governments and now they have turned towards Delhi. There is a serial killer of governments in our country. The pattern is the same," Kejriwal said on Friday.

"They have brought down many governments so far, a serial killer has come to the city. This is the pattern of toppling the government everywhere. First send CBI-ED, raid, then scare. We have not done anything wrong, we are not afraid of jail", Kejriwal added.

He said: "Their rate in Maharashtra was Rs 50 crore. Even if Rs 20 crore is considered, then Rs 5,500 crore has been spent for 277 MLAs and Rs 800 crore has been kept for Delhi. Where did this Rs 6,300 crore come from?"

"All this money from GST (Goods and Services Tax) and inflation is being spent for two things -- buying MLAs and to write off loans of the billionaire friends of the government," Kejriwal alleged in his address.

The special session of Delhi Assembly has been called amid a political blame game between the AAP and BJP over Delhi government's excise policy and the alleged offer from BJP to destabilise the government. AAP has been alleging that the BJP was luring party MLAs to topple the Kejriwal government.

"When Maharashtra government was to be toppled, the GST was imposed on milk, curd and buttermilk, when the debts of friends have to be waived, then petrol and diesel have become expensive. There is news that the government of Jharkhand is about to be toppled... in the next few days, GST will be imposed on something or the other," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).