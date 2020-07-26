Noida (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, absconding since last year after allegedly raping a woman of his family, was arrested here on Saturday, police said.

The rape accused was held from his home at a village here by officials from the Sector 39 police station, they said.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,165 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Count Reaches 31,086: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

A woman had last year accused five men of her family of raping her.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376D (gang-rape), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, according to officials.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police ACP Sanket Kaushil Hit by Car While on Duty, Declared Brought Dead at AIIMS.

"One accused was arrested on Saturday from his home. He has been absconding since the incident last year. During investigation, rape charges against some of the accused were dropped," an official from the local police station said.

The arrested accused is jobless, the official said, adding that further proceedings were underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)