Noida/Lucknow, Jul 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assured of looking into and resolving issues faced by homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida, a Gautam Buddh Nagar residents' body said.

Issues pertaining to registry of houses, development of sports facilities and medical infrastructure and delay in delivery of flats, among others, were heard by Adityanath during a meeting with office-bearers of Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA) in Lucknow.

"Chief Minister Adityanath gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by us. He assured us that his government would look into and resolve the issues being faced by homebuyers in Noida, Greater Noida, Greater Noida (West)," NEFOWA president Abhishek Kumar told PTI.

Kumar, who was accompanied by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh during the meeting, said the chief minister was also apprised of the situation related to construction of underpasses, flyovers, roads, educational institutes, sports facilities, among other infrastructure projects, in the district.

"The chief minister assured that his government is committed to the welfare of the people of the state and would do everything to resolve their issues, especially those of homebuyers," he added.

Delay in delivery of flats to homebuyers and issuance of occupancy certificates (OC) and completion certificate (CC) for residential projects to builders from local authorities are among long-persisting issues in Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh.

