Noida/Lucknow, Jul 22 (PTI) Facing problems with their projects in Greater Noida, a delegation of South Korean entrepreneurs on Thursday met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who directed state officials to resolve their issues on priority.

The meeting was held in Lucknow, said BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who facilitated the interaction of the entrepreneurs with Adityanath.

The Korean companies' delegation included Samkwang India Director Sung Je Cho, Senatech India MD Chang Youn Woo, Khvatec India Director Yoon Hyun Sik and Dongyang Power MD Jeongkwun Park.

"After listening to the delegation's problems, the chief minister directed the additional chief secretary for industrial and infrastructure development to resolve their problems on priority," Singh said.

"The Korean delegation raised their problems, including environmental approvals, power supply hindrance, road connectivity issues, delay in incentives they were supposed to get and issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) from local authorities," the MLA said.

The foreign delegation later met with the ACS Infrastructure and Industrial Development Arvind Kumar, who also assured them of taking up their issues on priority, he added.

