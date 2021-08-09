New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The last date for the nominations or recommendations for the Padma Awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri) is September 15 and it will be received on the government's portal, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reiterated on Monday.

The awards will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2022.

In a statement issued, the MHA said the nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Padma Award portal.

"The government is committed to transforming Padma Awards into People's Padma. All citizens are, therefore, requested to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, SC or STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society and make their nominations or recommendations," said the Ministry.

"The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline."

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The nomination process is open to the public. Even self-nomination can be made.

The government instituted two civilian awards -- Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan -- in 1954. The latter had three classes namely Pahela Varg, Dusra Varg and Tisra Varg. These were subsequently renamed Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri vide Presidential Notification issued on January 8, 1955.

Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, is announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day except for brief interruption(s) during the years 1978 and 1979 and 1993 to 1997.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. However, government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for these awards.

The award seeks to recognise works of distinction and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields of activities and disciplines like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, civil service and sports.

The awards are presented by the President of India usually in the month of March or April every year where the awardees are presented a Sanad (certificate) signed by the President and a medallion. The recipients are also given a small replica of the medallion, which they can wear during any ceremonial or state functions if the awardees so desire. The names of the awardees are published in the Gazette of India on the day of the presentation ceremony. (ANI)

