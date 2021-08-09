Mi Pad 5 Series will be launched along with Mi Mix 4 smartphone tomorrow in China. Mi Pad 5 Series is likely to consist of Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Lite and Mi Pad 5 Pro tablets. In addition to this, a stylus is also expected to debut as a companion to the Mi Pad 5. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the Mi Pad 5 have been leaked via the Geekbench website. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice with a model number M2105K81AC. Mi Mix 4 To Be Launched Tomorrow, Specifications Tipped Online: Report.

Mi Pad 5 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

As per the Geekbench listing, Mi Pad 5 scored 997 and 3181 points for single-core and multi-core tests respectively. As per a report, Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset whereas the Mi Pad 5 Lite could come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Mi Pad 5 with a model number M2105K81AC will feature a 10.25-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It might be fuelled by an 8,720mAh battery with up to 65W fast charging support. The Mi Pad 5 will also sport a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 20MP main shooter and a 13MP secondary camera. On the other hand, the Mi Pad 5 Pro might come bundled with a new Stylus which is speculated to be called Smart Pen. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, Mi Pad 5 models will also get a keyboard case. Apart from this, nothing more is known about Mi Pad 5 Series. The company will reveal the pricing and other details of the tablets tomorrow.

