New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): In a landmark initiative, Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited known for its highly mechanized mines and critical role in ensuring the Nation's energy security, has launched the 'First Aid Training Program for Homemakers' on a large scale, the Ministry of Coal said in a release on Saturday.

By extending awareness about first aid beyond the workplace and into the homes of its workforce, NCL is fostering a primary-care-conscious community and reinforcing a culture of preparedness. This initiative aims to cover 8,000 homemakers of NCL families by June 2025.

In just one month, launched on 26th January 2025, the First Aid Training Program for Homemakers has successfully trained about 1,500 homemakers in different sessions held at all Projects. The turning of NCL's Homemakers into First-Aid bolsters the welfare and wellness of their families and, at the same time, reduces the burden on medicos.

Since Housewives are often the first responders to medical emergencies at home, the training program is designed to give them the knowledge and confidence to act promptly and effectively in critical situations. The program emphasizes practical skills and awareness, ensuring participants can apply first aid measures in real-life scenarios.

One of the largest community first-aid drives ever undertaken, this initiative holds particular significance in the coal mining region, where healthcare and well-being are paramount.

The program aims to train housewives with practical knowledge to manage common medical situations, including burns, cuts, choking, poisoning, minor injuries, heat-related ailments, and even cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Conducted by NCL's in-house medical professionals, the training enhances participants' confidence and competence, enabling them to provide timely medical care.

NCL's commitment to community welfare and women-led development is evident through this large-scale initiative. By empowering homemakers, NCL is not only addressing a critical first assistance need but also championing women's empowerment in the Singrauli region, added the release. (ANI)

