New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday shared posters of Batman, Superman and Flash in mask on his Facebook page to underline its importance in the fight against the coronavirus.

The caption on one of the posts read, "Heroes wear masks. Put on your mask and save lives. #BeAHero". "Not all heroes wear capes, some wear masks," another post read.

A post on "how not to wear a mask" also carried pictures of people with their mask dangling by an ear, covering just the nose or resting on the lips.

The health minister has time and again stressed on the importance of masks in the fight against COVID-19. Recently, he had said that mask is the only vaccine for coronavirus till a real medicine is available.

"A mask and a lockdown have same benefits. In fact, a mask is better than a lockdown," Jain had said.

The minister has also said that there is no harm in wearing a face mask inside a car and appealed to people of the city to ensure that they don't step outside without wearing one.

The AAP government had on Thursday increased the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.

Earlier in the day, Jain said the gradual reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate is a "clear indicator" that the spread of the virus is decreasing in the national capital.

The minister announced that government rates would apply to normal and non-ICU beds reserved in private hospitals by the Delhi government for COVID-19 patients.

"The positivity rate was 15.26 per cent on November 7. It is less than 11 per cent now. The maximum number of cases (8,593) were reported on November 10," Jain said.

"The positivity rate has come down and the number of cases is also reducing gradually. It is a clear indicator that the spread of the virus is decreasing in Delhi," he told reporters.

The national capital reported 7,456 coronavirus cases on Thursday and the positivity rate was 12.09 percent.

