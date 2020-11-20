KTM India on Friday officially announced the launch of the highly awaited KTM 250 Adventure in the country. The affordable Adventure motorcycle has been introduced in India at a price of Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interested buyers can purchase KTM's latest bike at brand's any authorised dealers across the country. The new 250 Adventure strengthens company product lineup in the rapidly growing segment of adventure motorcycles in India.

The bike is powered by the same BS6 compliant, 248 cc DOHC four-valve single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel Injection. The motor can produce 30 hp of maximum power against 24 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, which comes with advanced Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) for smooth clutch-less down shifting.

KTM 250 Adventure Motorcycle Launched in India (Photo Credits: KTM India)

The younger sibling of the 390 Adventure uses a set of WP APEX suspension. It gets WP APEX upside-down 43 mm front fork with 170 mm of travel, while the rear suspension comes with 177 mm travel range with adjustable preload. For braking, the bike uses BYBRE brakes made by Brembo with a large 320 mm front brake disc and 230 mm rear disc assisted by ABS system.

The two-wheeler manufacturer says that a wide array of KTM PowerParts are specifically designed for enhancing aesthetics and performance of the KTM 250 Adventure. It includes GPS brackets, radiator protection grille, crash bungs, headlamp protection and handlebar pads.

