Mumbai, November 20: The Maharashtra government may suspend flight and train services between Mumbai and Delhi over a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, according to reports. Though official orders have not been issued, Maharashtra's Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Friday confirmed that the move is being considered. The COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR remains grim with a third wave wreaking havoc since October 28. Delhi COVID-19 Crisis: Govt Directs 42 Private Hospitals to Reserve 80% Beds for Coronavirus Patients.

"We have been constantly reviewing the situation. In the wake of the high surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, we need to take precautionary measures to ensure that Maharashtra is not affected. There are very limited train and flight services currently operating between Delhi and Mumbai. The decision to either curtail the number of services or stop them entirely will be taken in due course," Kumar was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. Mumbai Schools to Remain Closed Till December 31, Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded 7,500 new cases of coronavirus. As of Thursday night, there has been 5,10,630 confirmed cases and 8,041 deaths so far. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the pandemic in the country with 17,63,055 confirmed cases. Moreover, with 10,627 fatalities and 2,72,455 cases till date, Mumbai remains the country's worst-hit COVID-19 hotspot from mid-March when the first death was reported.

