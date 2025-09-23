Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing debate over central assistance for natural calamities in Himachal Pradesh, Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan on Tuesday asserted that the Centre had given the state "no charity" and that the support extended was only routine disaster relief provided to every state.

Speaking at a press conference in Shimla, Chauhan said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was unnecessarily glorifying the Centre's role, while in reality, Himachal Pradesh did not receive the special economic package it deserved in the wake of devastating natural disasters.

"The Centre has given Himachal no charity. The assistance we received was part of the regular allocation that every state gets under disaster relief and rescue provisions. Yet, the BJP keeps beating drums of praise as if the Centre has flooded Himachal with money," said Chauhan.

The minister underlined that despite facing unprecedented challenges, the state government amended its disaster relief manual to ensure timely support for affected families. He pointed out that Himachal Pradesh suffered damages worth Rs 10,000 crore in 2023 and Rs 5,000 crore in 2025, but over the last five years, the state had received only Rs 4,253 crore through NDRF, SDRF and other channels.

"Himachal should have been granted a special economic package, but that did not happen," he added.

Targeting the BJP, Chauhan criticised former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, saying he was limiting his role to his constituency rather than speaking for the entire state.

"Jairam Thakur and the BJP are showering praise on the Centre as if rivers of money are flowing into Himachal. He goes to Delhi demanding projects and funds specifically for Siraj, but he should be raising the issues of the entire state. Jairam Thakur is not a leader of Himachal Pradesh; he is only a leader confined to the Siraj Assembly segment," Chauhan remarked.

Chauhan emphasised that it was the constitutional responsibility of the Centre to support states during disasters and help strengthen their organisational capacity. He reiterated that Himachal's demand was not for alms but for rightful assistance. (ANI)

