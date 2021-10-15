Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) Seasoned Kannada actor, progressive thinker and playwright G K Govinda Rao passed away on Friday morning in Hubballi due to age related health complications, family sources said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Four Killed As Speeding Car Rams Durga Idol Immersion Proceeding in Pathalgaon.

Rao, 84, was staying at his daughter's house in Hubballi where he breathed his last.

Also Read | Nagaland State Dear Durga Puja Bumper Lottery 2021 Result: From Live Draw Result Date to Cash Prize and Live Streaming Details, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

The actor had made a mark in theatre, movies as well as soap operas. People remember him for his roles in 'Grahana', 'Mithileya Seetheyaru', 'Curfew', 'Ajju' and 'Shastri'. He had also acted in 'Malgudi Days', the famous Hindi tele-serial, and 'Maha Parva'.

The playwright was an open critic of divisive politics, opposed superstitious beliefs and supported rational thinking.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy condoled the actor's death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)