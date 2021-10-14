Nagaland State Durga Puja Bumper Lottery 2021: The Nagaland state organises lottery draw on the occasion of Durga Puja. Lotteries are sold days before the festive occasion. This year, the lottery is named Nagaland State Durga Puja Bumper Lottery 2021. Cash prizes worth crores are offered through the Nagaland state lottery draw. The results will be declared at nagalandlotteries.com. From ticket price to draw result date and live streaming details, here's all you need to know about the Nagaland State Durga Puja Bumper Lottery 2021.

Nagaland State Durga Puja Bumper Lottery Price: The price of per Durga Puja Bumper lottery ticket is Rs 2,000. Nearly one lakh tickets come in the market and one lucky person can win the first prize.

Nagaland State Durga Puja Bumper Lottery Draw Result Date and Time: The Nagaland State Durga Puja Bumper lottery draw will be conducted on October 15. The draw results will be declared from 8 pm onwards.

Nagaland State Durga Puja Bumper Lottery Draw Result Live Streaming: The official website of Nagaland State Lotteries - nagalandlotteries.com - will host live streaming of draw results of Durga Puja Bumper lottery. One can also watch the Durga Puja Bumper lottery draw result live streaming on YouTube.

Nagaland State Durga Puja Bumper Lottery Prize Details: The first prize is Rs 5 crore. The second and third prize are Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively. Only one lucky person can win the each prize. In addition, 1,000 others can get the fourth prize which is Rs 9,000 each. Similarly, 1,000 lucky winners will get Rs 8,000 each as the fifth prize. As many as 2,000 people can win Rs 7,000 each.

