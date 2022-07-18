Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has ordered issue of notice to the CBI in a petition filed by former Minister Roshan Baig in the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

Baig has sought a stay on the proceedings against him which was heard by a single-judge bench of Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav on Monday.

Notices were ordered to be issued to the respondents Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Commercial Street Police and the complainant Mansoor Khan.

A charge sheet against Baig has already been filed in the special court conducting the trial. He has sought a stay on this proceeding.

It is alleged that Baig was paid more than Rs two crore during the 2018 election by IMA.

