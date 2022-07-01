New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police Friday said it had issued a notice to now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about two weeks ago for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, and that her statement was recorded.

She was booked after she made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

Also Read | Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail For Shouting 'I Love You' at Minor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) KPS Malhotra said a notice under section 41A CrPC (notice of appearance before police officer) was served on Sharma on June 18 and her statement was recorded as per the law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)