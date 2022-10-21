Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A notorious criminal, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest, has been held following a brief exchange of fire in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

The criminal, identified as Ajay alias Ajit, was involved in several cases of murder and loot. He was wanted in connection with the killing of a government teacher, Radhey Shyam, who was shot dead and his body dumped in the Ganga canal in 2021.

The exchange of fire took place near Mirapur Dalpat village on the Khatoli-Miranpur road, located within the Jansath police station limits, police said.

Late on Thursday night, a police team, led by Circle Officer Shakil Ahmad, intercepted a bike-borne man who opened fire on the police party, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vinit Jaiswal said.

The accused sustained a bullet injury in the exchange of fire and was rushed to a hospital, the officer added.

The SSP has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team that nabbed Ajay.

