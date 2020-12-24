New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Now, freight customers can get priority Railway wagon allotment on Mondays and Fridays at just 5 per cent extra cost as Ministry of Railways has introduced a policy on Premium Indent.

"Under this policy, if a customer places a request for Premium Indent, allotment of rakes will be given priority on two days as notified under Preferential Traffic Order issued by Traffic Transportation Directorate of Railway Board from time to time, presently being Monday and Friday. However, on other days normal order of priority of indents will follow," the Ministry of Railways stated in a release on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, also tweeted, "Indian Railways introduces policy on premium indent to facilitate freight customers. Now, customers can get priority Railway wagon allotment on Mondays and Fridays at just 5 per cent extra cost. This will also help in attracting new freight clients."

In sidings, the customer can indicate a date of supply of rakes and also indicate whether he will load if the rake is supplied after the due date on normal tariff rate.

The customer shall be required to pay 5 per cent premium on normal freight, which shall be deposited in advance. If the rake is supplied later than the indicated date on the indent, the premium paid will be adjusted against the normal freight.

In the goods shed also, the customer will be permitted to place Premium Indent.

Premium Indent once placed cannot be withdrawn; withdrawal of the indent shall invite forfeiture of the premium paid.

"This policy will not be applicable to restricted destinations and those regulated by quota. This is an optional scheme, the release added. (ANI)

