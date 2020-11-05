Ranchi, Nov 5 (PTI) The JMM-led government in Jharkhand on Thursday withdraw the general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases, joining several other states ruled by non-BJP parties that have effected a similar move.

From now on, the agency has to seek permission from the state government to probe each case, official sources said.

Also Read | Karnataka: 2 Youths, Who Had Littered Area in Kodagu With Pizza Packets, Made to Travel 80 Km From Madikeri to Clean Their Trash.

The Chief Minister's Office issued a statement saying that the Home department withdrew its consent granted on February 19, 1996 by the then Bihar government to the CBI to conduct investigations and raids.

The Jharkhand government's move came a day after Left-ruled Kerala decided to withdraw the general consent granted to the CBI to probe cases.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Couple Arrested for Allegedly Strangulating Newborn Girl to Death at Hospital in Morena.

Earlier, states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have also taken back the general consent accorded to the agency to exercise its powers under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

Under Section 6 of the Act, all states except Delhi and the union territories have the discretion to give their consent to the CBI for a probe in the state.

A coalition of the JMM, Congress and the RJD came to power in Jharkhand in December last year, defeating the BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)