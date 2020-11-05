Kodagu, November 5: Two youngsters, who had littered an area in Karnataka's Kodagu, had to travel back for 80 kilometres from Madikeri to clean the garbage. This was possible because of seriousness shown by Madetira Thimmaiah, General Secretary of Kodagu Tourism Association, who not only contacted the youths but also ran a campaign on social media so that the duo returns and collect the garbage they had thrown. Karnataka: MoD Organises Cleanliness Drive Under 'Swachhta Pakhwada'.

On October 28, Madetira Thimmaiah and other members of the Kadagadalu gram panchayat had cleaned up the area. Two days later, he found pizza packets lying there. Fortunately, he found the bill inside the packets and got the mobile number of the person who had ordered the food. He dialled and urged the person to collect the waste. While the person apologised for his actions, he refused to come to collect the garbage because he had gone to Madikeri.

Thimmaiah then called up the local policeman so that he can convince the youths But it didn't work either. "Then, we resorted to using social media campaign, and we managed to get them back and correcting the wrong," he told Bangalore Mirror.

Thimmaiah shared the mobile number on social media after which many called up the number and requested the duo to return to Kodagu and clean the area. Embarrassed, the duo travelled back around 80 km from Madikeri to reach Kodagu and picked their trash.

