New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), signed an MoU with a higher education institute, Shobhit Institute of Engineering and Technology, to jointly provide work-integrated degree programmes in the IT and management sectors to aspiring students.

The programme is designed to empower students with domain-specific skills and cutting-edge technologies by seamlessly integrating academic knowledge with practical exposure to meet the growing demand for skilled workers across industries.

It focuses on providing structured internships, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training to Indian youth that help them cultivate their capabilities and open avenues for them to pursue a successful career.

The MoU was exchanged between Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International and Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Co-founder and Chancellor of Shobhit University and Chairman of ASSOCHAM National Education Council.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, said, "In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and digitalization, the demand for skilled workers in the IT and management sectors has surged significantly. Therefore, we must equip the youth with industry-relevant skills that enable them to apply their theoretical knowledge in real-life settings and open avenues for job opportunities in domestic and global markets.

"I am confident that the Work Integrated Degree Program stands as a transformative initiative in empowering the youth with the knowledge and capabilities which needed to forge meaningful pathways for employment and internships and prepare them for the future of work, he added.

Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, co-founder and Chancellor of Shobhit University and Chairman of ASSOCHAM National Education Council, said, "The partnership with NSDC is a testament to our commitment to fostering a skilled workforce that resonates with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision for skill development in India. It transcends our institutional boundaries, aiming to fortify the nation's human resource capabilities. We are confident that this collaboration will not only empower our students but also significantly contribute to the national agenda of creating a skilled and employable youth demographic."

Under this partnership, students will be imparted industry-relevant skills in the IT and management sectors that will bolster their fundamentals and basics, helping them gain a competitive edge in the evolving job landscape.

Some of the topics that will be covered include artificial intelligence, cyber security, agri-waste management, marketing, business analytics, data science and global business management.

Furthermore, the collaboration will provide high-quality education to our youth with multiple entry and exit points that contribute to creating flexible learning pathways, open avenues for youth to re-enter the workforce and enhance employability.

By leveraging its network of training partners, NSDC ensures widespread and effective implementation of the skill modules to provide valuable learning experiences to the students.

The online training will be delivered through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), which makes skill development more interactive, accessible and engaging for a diverse range of learners. It provides practical exposure to the students via internships, which will be followed by placements upon completion of the programme.

The partnership aspires to equip students with practical skills, industry exposure, and a deep understanding of market dynamics, enabling them to seamlessly navigate the evolving professional landscape.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is the principal architect of the skill ecosystem in the country.

It is a unique public-private partnership (PPP) enterprise working under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India.

NSDC was established to catalyse the skilling ecosystem for private sector participation and be the strategic implementation and knowledge partner for the Skill India Mission to build efficient vocational training initiatives, empowering India's youth. (ANI)

