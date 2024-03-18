Chennai, March 18: In a shocking incident of honour killing that has come to the fore from Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, a man allegedly killed his 16-year-old daughter in an inebriated state over her relationship with a youth. The accused, along with the girl's mother and her maternal aunt, were arrested in connection with the crime.

According to a report published by The New Indian Express, the victim, a class 11 student at a local government school, was reportedly involved in a relationship with a 25-year-old man, which her father vehemently opposed. The situation escalated when the father, under the influence of alcohol, confronted his daughter on Wednesday night, demanding she end the relationship. The altercation turned violent, leading to the girl’s tragic death after she sustained a fatal head injury. ‘Honour Killing’ in Tamil Nadu: Man Hacked to Death for Marrying Girl From Different Caste in Chennai; Five Accused Arrested.

Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu

The father initially attempted to cover up the incident by reporting his daughter as missing. However, the discovery of the girl’s body in a nearby lake on Friday night led to a police investigation and subsequent confession by the father. The arrest of the three family members has sent shockwaves through the community. A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: 22-Year-Old Youth Kills Sister, Beheads Her Lover; Kept Decapitated Head On Public Display.

