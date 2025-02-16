Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): The NTR Trust recently hosted a spectacular musical night, "Euphoria," in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, to raise awareness and support for thalassemia patients.

Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said the event aimed to highlight the cause and extend assistance to those in need, according to the official statement.

The event was a huge success, with an overwhelming response from kind-hearted individuals. Nara Bhuvaneshwari expressed her gratitude and said, "This proves that goodness still exists in society and that people support noble initiatives. Your presence here is a testament to that."

"I never imagined that so many people would attend this charity event. The response was far greater than expected. Seeing such a positive reaction has given me the courage and encouragement to take up even more service initiatives," she added.

The primary goal of the event was to provide hope and support to thalassemia patients who suffer from low haemoglobin levels, making even breathing difficult. They require blood transfusions every two weeks.

The NTR Trust aims to establish a dedicated thalassemia centre, which would cost approximately Rs 40-50 lakhs. To fund this initiative, the trust organized the "Euphoria" musical night.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, and Balakrishna Nandamuri.

Music director Thaman delivered a captivating live performance, while Pawan Kalyan commended Balakrishna for his philanthropic contributions.

Thalassaemia patients suffer from low haemoglobin levels because their bodies do not produce enough haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. This results in anaemia.

"They require blood transfusions every two weeks. Witnessing their struggles firsthand, we decided to establish a dedicated Thalassaemia aia Trust. Setting up a thalassaemia center costs approximately 40040-50 lakhs. To fund the centres, we are organising events like this. I extend my sincere gratitude to music director Thaman, who, without any expectations, willingly participated in this event along with his team," said Nara Bhuvaneshwari.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari also acknowledged the trust's 28-year journey, during which it has served in various fields, including health, education, disaster relief, employment generation, and women's empowerment. The trust has operated four blood banks, collected 491,000 units of blood, and provided free medical services to 2 lakh people.

"Many individuals have encouraged and supported us throughout this journey. My father-in-law, the late NT Rama Rao, believed that every being born into this world should live happily. In line with his ideals, we established the NTR Memorial Trust on February 15, 1997. Over the past 28 years, the trust has served in the fields of health, education, disaster relief, employment generation, and women's empowerment, helping lakhs of people," she added.

The NTR Trust has also empowered 7,531 women through training programs and provided aid to 22 lakh people during times of crisis. Bhuvaneshwari urged the youth to participate in the NTR Trust Blood Donation Drive, emphasizing that every drop of blood can help save multiple lives

"We have empowered 7,531 women by providing training in tailoring, networking, and skill development to help them achieve financial independence. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we distributed three lakh masks and provided free medicines. The trust established three oxygen plants across the state at a cost of Rs 1.3 crores. Our volunteers provided commendable services, responding to calls at any hour without hesitation. The trust even took responsibility for conducting the last rites of those who lost their lives to COVID-19," she added. .

"I have one sincere request for all of you: donating blood is equivalent to saving lives. I urge the youth here to encourage their families and friends to participate in the NTR Trust Blood Donation Drive. Remember, every drop of blood you donate can help save multiple lives," she added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan contributed Rs 50 lakhs to the NTR Trust, a charitable organisation established by the legendary actor and former Chief Minister, NT Rama Rao.

The donation was announced during a musical night event in Vijayawada, organised to mark the NTR Trust's 28th anniversary and raise awareness about Thalassaemia. (ANI)

