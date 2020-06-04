India News | Number of Coronavirus Patients in Palghar Crosses 1,000

Palghar, June 4 (PTI) With 42 new patients found since Wednesday night, the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra's Palghar district crossed 1,000, the administration said.

The number of virus patients reached 1,002 on Thursday, while the death toll due to the pandemic in the district stands at 33, it said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Civilian Injured in Terrorist Attack in Kulgam: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020.

878 patients have been found in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation limits, 50 in Palghar taluka, 24 in Dahanu taluka, two in Jawhar taluka, six in Wada taluka and 42 in Vasai Rural, it said.

The VVMC area also accounts for 29 deaths.

Also Read | Train Coaches Turned Into Isolation Wards by Indian Railways Ready For COVID-19 Patients at Delhi's Shakurbasti Railway Station, View Pics.

There are 558 patients who are active, i.e. they are being treated, while 412 have been discharged after recovery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)